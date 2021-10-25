After Liverpool humiliated Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo sends a ‘blame’ message.

Cristiano Ronaldo acknowledges he and his teammates can’t blame anybody else for their woes, telling Manchester United fans they “deserve far better than this” following their 5-0 thrashing by Liverpool at Old Trafford.

At Old Trafford, Jurgen Klopp’s team raced into a 4-0 lead at halftime, with Naby Keita opening the scoring, Diogo Jota doubling their lead, and Mohamed Salah collecting a brace.

Salah scored his hat-trick in the second half before a VAR check rejected Ronaldo’s consolation goal for offside, with the technology also being used to award Paul Pogba a red card for his risky lunge on Keita, which saw the Liverpool midfielder leave the field on a stretcher.

It was only the second time in the 36-year-old Portuguese international’s 617-match top-flight career that he had been defeated by a five-goal margin, the first being Real Madrid’s 5-0 loss to archrivals Barcelona over a decade ago in November 2010.

“Sometimes the result is not the one we struggle for,” Ronaldo said on Instagram, addressing his 359 million Instagram followers. We don’t always get the score we want.

“And it’s all on us, only us, because no one else is to blame.” Our fans were once again incredible in their unwavering support.

“They deserve more, much better, and it’s up to us to give it to them.” “Now is the moment!” After aggressively lashing out at Curtis Jones in the first half stoppage time of the game against Liverpool, Ronaldo was controversially spared a red card.