After Liverpool forward Diogo Jota’s unique celebration against Southampton, his pre-match notes were exposed.

Diogo Jota had to withdraw from an official FIFA 22 esports competition over the weekend, right before Liverpool beat Southampton in the Premier League.

Jota scored two goals in the first half of Liverpool’s 4-0 thumping of Southampton on Saturday afternoon, giving him a Premier League tally of seven goals for the season, tied with teammate Mohamed Salah and Jamie Vardy for the joint-third best record in England’s top flight.

Jota is known for his world-class FIFA ability as well as being one of the finest forwards in the Premier League, and the 24-year-old paid respect to his passion of gaming when he scored the Reds’ first goal two minutes into the game last weekend.

Jota is an avid FIFA player outside of football, and the striker even has his own Esports team,’Diogo Jota eSports ‘.

Jota is one of four pro-FIFA players who also represents his team when he has free time, which he doesn’t have much of because he spends the most of his time playing in the real world.

“It’s been like another interest of mine since my father got me my first PlayStation when I was a youngster. I used to play football on it all the time “In December 2020, Jota told The Athletic.

Jota has a reputation as one of the top players in the FIFA community, having finished the FUT Champions Weekend League in FIFA 21 as the number one ranked player in the globe, winning 30 games out of a possible 30.

When he was playing for Wolves in 2020, the Portugal international won the Premier League Invitational, an event that featured players from the majority of Premier League teams and was held during the first shutdown.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was playing for the Reds at the time, and Jota, who was then playing for Wolves, thrashed him 4-1 in the final.

Jota was also named the winner of the FIFA 22 Challenge Champions, a competition in which the striker and Fnatic’s Tekkz paired together to win.

Jota was competing in the FIFA 22 Global Series online qualification rounds before of Saturday’s encounter against Southampton, and was due to face Urina eSports. “The summary has come to an end.”