After Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard stamped on a Manchester United player, Jamie Carragher makes an MNF admission.

Jamie Carragher, a Liverpool star, has spoken to Gary Neville about the toughest hurdles he’s faced as a commentator.

After hanging up his boots in 2013, the former Red has gone on to become one of the game’s most well-respected pundits, alongside Neville, on Monday Night Football.

The pair spoke about a variety of issues in an in-depth interview, including one of Carragher’s most memorable early broadcasting moments, when Liverpool met arch rivals Manchester United in 2015.

Carragher said how Steven Gerrard’s dismissal after 38 seconds in the game taught him the difference between being a teammate and a commentator.

“You still have Scholesy or Giggsy playing when you first start; I still have Stevie playing,” he told Neville on The Overlap YouTube channel.

“And Stevie got sent off against Man United, I believe for stamping on Herrera at the opening of the second half.

“So I had 45 minutes and I thought to myself, ‘I can’t leave that, even though it’s my friend; this will look terrible on me.’ I can’t criticize Stevie, and I’m not going to say he’s a scumbag, but I think I ought to say something.” “Sometimes you know, ‘I’ve got to deliver here,’ because I understood it wasn’t about the score or looking at this goal,” he concluded. ‘Your mate’s just stamped, has he cost Liverpool the game?’ it was about. “That was the point early on at Sky that I felt, ‘You’ve got to pitch this right,’ not lose your mate.” Carragher will be hoping that a similar scenario does not arise when the Reds face United this weekend, however the 42-year-old has shown that he is not afraid to express his thoughts.

The one-club man spoke out against Newcastle United’s questionable new ownership earlier this week, prompting a response from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who had previously criticized Manchester United.

The former defender, who has developed a reputation as one of football’s most forthright commentators, revealed what he considers to be his best moment. “The summary has come to an end.”