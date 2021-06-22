After Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson’s comeback, Gareth Southgate declares his starting team.

After giving Jordan Henderson his first minutes of Euro 2020 against Czech Republic on Tuesday night, Gareth Southgate said he doesn’t know who his strongest England XI is.

In a pre-planned move, the Liverpool captain came on as a half-time substitute for Declan Rice, making his first competitive appearance since February.

Southgate said he has been given a selection headache for the Three Lions’ round-of-16 match next week, despite his excitement at having the 31-year-old back on the pitch.

He told reporters, “It was critical for him (Harry Maguire) to have those 90 minutes.” “It was more tough for Jordan because he had been out for so long, but getting him 45 was fantastic. He’ll be a better player as a result, and he expands our choices in that area of the pitch.

“We wanted Jordan to get 45 minutes, so we went with Rice, and it also allowed us to play Kalvin in a more positional role.

“For the past year, everytime I’ve created a squad sheet more than two days before a game, it’s changed, so no (we don’t have a solid team).”

“What’s evident is that in the previous four weeks, we’ve been able to bring some areas of the team closer to full strength, either players have arrived late after European championships or we’ve been able to get them on the pitch following injury or a lack of match fitness.

“I’ve always felt we’d have to mature in terms of selection for this tournament, which is why the squad is so crucial.

“We’ve been able to provide the majority of the players some playing time, which they deserve.”

When addressing how Henderson’s influence is rubbing off on his younger players, Southgate emphasized Henderson’s value to his group as a leader.

“In that dressing room, we have some incredibly important characters that are demonstrating leadership. It’s not just Kane and Henderson that stand out.

“Then there’s somebody like Conor Coady, who is his club’s captain. Kieran Trippier is also a fantastic leader.

“The coaches don’t need to speak as much in the locker room before a game as they do before a game. The summary comes to a close.