After Liverpool beat Manchester United, Kostas Tsimikas did this to Mohamed Salah’s match ball.

The victory over Manchester United by Liverpool will be remembered for a long time, especially by one player in particular.

The Reds defeated their old rivals 5-0 at Old Trafford to reclaim second position in the Premier League table.

Naby Keita scored the first goal of the game early in the first half, and Diogo Jota added a second soon after.

Then it was Mohamed Salah’s turn, who netted a hat-trick to help United lose in their own backyard.

Salah’s hat-trick was his first of the season, bringing his total to 10 in the Premier League and 15 in all competitions.

Salah was given the match ball for his efforts, as is typical after a player gets a hat-trick.

One Liverpool player decided to be a touch mischievous while celebrating the win with his teammates on the Old Trafford turf.

On video captured by Sky Sports, Kostas Tsimikas, who has built a connection with Salah since arriving from Olympiacos last summer, can be seen taking the ball away from Salah in a joke.

Salah receives the ball quickly from the Greece international, and the two share a good chuckle about the joke and the triumph.