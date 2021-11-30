After Lionel Messi’s reaction and the Ballon d’Or, Pep Guardiola makes a claim for Steven Gerrard.

After Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski were ignored for the trophy, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola expressed his thoughts on Lionel Messi’s Ballon d’Or triumph.

For the record eighth time, the Paris Saint-Germain forward won the award, with Lewandowski coming in second. Salah finished sixth in the standings, much to the surprise of many.

While some have questioned Messi’s choice of Lewandowski and Salah for the prize, he did win the Copa America with Argentina in the summer, which was his first senior international medal.

Guardiola said that you can’never argue it’s unfair that Messi received such a prestigious medal.

“Don’t ask me about that; it is what it is,” he said at a press conference ahead of the Aston Villa match on Tuesday.

“We can never claim Messi winning the Ballon d’Or is unjust. It’s a show, and it’s a wonderful business to increase football’s entertainment value. Alexia, Pedri, and Leo deserve a lot of praise.

“I’m not the guy to say whether he deserves it or not.”

“It would be fair to Lewa [Robert Lewandowski] this season and last season, based on the number of goals and his talent, but at that level with the clubs and teams, if they are there, they deserve it.”

Guardiola also said that when Steven Gerrard left Rangers for Aston Villa earlier this month, he joined a “amazing” group of Premier League managers.

“He’s a manager for the Premier League,” Guardiola continued, “and I don’t believe there’s a manager in the Premier League who isn’t good.”

“They can develop good players, and their managers are incredible in every way.”