After Lionel Messi’s departure, Liverpool leap past Barcelona, and the £571 million blame game begins.

After the La Liga giants’ financial crisis was exposed, Liverpool will exceed them in terms of salary bill outlay.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta spoke to the media on Monday to provide an update on the club’s catastrophic predicament, noting that the club’s debt had now surpassed £1 billion and stood at an eye-watering £1.15 million.

And Laporta, who returned to the presidency for the second time after succeeding the hugely unpopular Jose Maria Bartomeu earlier this year, blamed his successor for the crisis, which was exacerbated, not caused, by the coronavirus pandemic, blaming the huge salaries for the mess they find themselves in, one that has forced them to say goodbye to club legend Lionel Messi.

Barcelona’s wages, according to Laporta, reached unsustainable levels during the crisis, accounting for 103 percent of total revenues, 33 percent higher than UEFA’s recommended levels and nearly 40% higher than Liverpool, which has a wage bill of £326 million according to their most recent set of accounts.

Barcelona’s squad spending maximum, set by La Liga, was €671 million (£571 million) in 2019/20, but was reduced to €347 million (£295.3 million) the next season, despite the fact that their total squad spend, including transfer amortisations, is close to £525 million. It will be cut once more.

“It isn’t true that salaries increased to compete with the ‘state clubs’ (a reference to PSG and Manchester City) and the Premier League,” Laporta told reporters.

“They spent the €220 million from the Neymar sale indiscriminately and quickly. That’s when the pay skyrocketed.

“We’ll have to modify the approach and invest in La Masia (Barcelona’s academy), making more proportionate investments with more sporting logic,” he says.

“We finished last season with significant losses, but revenue projections are positive.

“Even without Messi’s deal, (our wage cost) represents roughly 95% of our income, and we have already exceeded the compensation cap. According to industry recommendations, the limit should be approximately 65-70 percent, therefore we still have plenty.” “The summary comes to an end.”