After limping off in Scotland’s triumph, Andy Robertson gives Liverpool a new injury scare.

Andy Robertson appeared to give Liverpool another injury concern today when he came off late in Scotland’s 2-0 triumph.

Robertson went down with around 13 minutes left in the World Cup qualifier at Hampden Park.

Scotland physios responded to the Liverpool left-back before he hobbled off to be replaced by Scott McKenna.

On social media, Reds fans were worried that Robertson had damaged his hamstring after handing the armband to Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn.

The 27-year-old did, however, appear after the game to congratulate Scotland fans.