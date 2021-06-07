After limping off against Austria, Trent Alexander-Arnold is uncertain for Euro 2020.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is a concern for the Euros after limping off with a thigh injury late in the warm-up friendly win over Austria, which Gareth Southgate said did not look good.

The Three Lions got their Euro 2020 preparations off to a winning start against Austria at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough, playing in front of their home crowd for the first time in 18 months.

England rode their luck at times, but Bukayo Saka’s first international goal was enough to give England a 1-0 win over fellow Euro finalists Austria on a night that concluded with Alexander-Arnold limping off.

wittiness