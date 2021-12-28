After Leicester’s defeat, Jurgen Klopp makes a harsh admission about Liverpool’s chances of chasing Man City.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that if they keep putting in performances like the one they had against Leicester City on Tuesday night, they won’t have to worry about catching Manchester City.

The Reds were defeated 1-0 by Ademola Lookman’s goal, leaving them six points behind Pep Guardiola’s side, though that deficit may widen to 12 points by the time they face Chelsea on Sunday.

Knowing that a loss to the Foxes might be a major setback for Liverpool’s title chances, Klopp revealed that his goal is to figure out what went wrong against Brendan Rodgers’ team, rather than trying to overtake City at the top of the table.

He told reporters, “Chelsea and ourselves play against each other, so we can’t both collect the points.”

“I apologize for it, but it was not our intention today to give City the opportunity to flee or whatever.”

“However, if we perform like we did tonight, we won’t have to worry about catching City.”

“However, we can win normal football games if we play our typical football.”

“We’ll see how many points we can earn and then figure out what it means.”

“I don’t have a proper explanation for tonight,” says the narrator, “but finding this answer is my primary concern right now, not the gap to City.”