After Leicester City’s ‘against all odds’ success, Gary Lineker is aiming for a double Liverpool dig.

After Leicester City beat Liverpool 1-0 on Tuesday, Gary Lineker couldn’t resist a sly double jab at the Reds.

In the first half, Mohamed Salah missed a critical penalty, and Foxes winger Ademola Lookman scored the sole goal of the game after the break.

Brendan Rodgers’ team got their sweet retribution after losing their Carabao Cup quarter-final clash to Liverpool on penalties last week.

After their match with Leeds United was postponed on Boxing Day, while the Foxes were defeated at Manchester City, Lineker stated Liverpool were ‘fresher’ than Leicester.

Lineker, a Foxes fan, was ecstatic with the victory, but was quick to point out that the east Midland team was at a significant disadvantage coming into the match at the King Power Stadium.

In a preview of the Match of the Day running order, he said, “As always, I’ll give one or two scores away.”

“Tonight, there is just one game to watch: Leicester against Liverpool. The foxes with superpowers. I’m not going to tell you the score.

“I’ll do my best. Leicester wins 1-0! As a result, that takes the lead.” He then sent another message, saying, “Wow!” What a comeback victory for @LCFC against all odds. A million injuries, and playing against a rested @LFC side 48 hours after playing Man City. The foxes are really proud of themselves.” The Reds are now six points behind league leaders Manchester City and tied on points with third-placed Chelsea.

On January 2, Liverpool will play at Stamford Bridge in a crucial Premier League match against Thomas Tuchel’s team.