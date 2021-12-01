After Leeds United’s goal, Liverpool fans declare Raphinha is the “perfect signing.”

Raphinha’s late winner for Leeds United against Crystal Palace on Tuesday elicited a strong reaction from Liverpool fans on social media.

After a VAR review, it was determined that Palace defender Marc Guehi handled the ball in the penalty area late in injury time at Elland Road.

With the score at 0-0, Raphinha, who is linked to Liverpool, went up to take the penalty and blasted the ball low past Vicente Guita after a sluggish run-up.

After a sluggish start to the season, Marcelo Bielsa’s side pulled five points clear of the relegation zone with this goal.

It also continued Raphinha’s recent tendency of coming to Leeds’ rescue, as he has been the club’s star performer this season.

While he scored on Tuesday from a set-piece, he is a consistent threat cutting in from the right wing onto his devastating left foot in open play.

His speed, dribbling ability, and work ethic appear to make him an excellent fit for some of Europe’s most prestigious clubs. Liverpool, for example.

Given that the Leeds winger has been widely connected with Jurgen Klopp’s side, his recent act of heroism in all-white has sparked calls for him to switch to all-red.

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, and Diogo Jota provide Liverpool with immense attacking potency.

Raphinha, on the other hand, is one of the Premier League’s rising stars, and the 24-year-old might be a major component of a promising future front line.

This season, the Brazil international has six goals in 12 games for Leeds in the Premier League, and he has also looked at ease on the international stage, scoring twice in his first five appearances for his country.