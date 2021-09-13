After Leeds’ triumph, Jurgen Klopp proves the critics incorrect about Liverpool’s team selection.

Marcelo Bielsa’s team was supposed to provide a stiff test for the Reds, but they were pushed aside in an emphatic away performance.

Last season, the two teams played through a 4-3 thriller and a 1-1 draw, giving Klopp much to think about, but the German manager appeared to make tactical changes to get the best of Leeds on Sunday.

Both former Liverpool captain Jamie Redknapp and ex-Leeds striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink expressed worries about the Reds midfield trio of Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, and Harvey Elliott on Sky Sports before of kick-off.

Playing that midfield three is a risky approach, according to Redknapp.

“I believe that by making that decision, he is implying that he believes he can outplay Leeds’ midfield, because he could have selected [Jordan] Henderson or [Naby] Keita to face [Kalvin] Phillips and [Stuart] Dallas, who will try to outrun you.

“Thiago will want time on the ball, but given Leeds’ style of play, he won’t be able to get it,” he continued.

Hasselbaink mirrored Redknapp’s sentiments, claiming that the Leeds club would relish the opportunity to face Jurgen Klopp’s side.

“I think Leeds will have a fair chance today when I look at that Liverpool midfield because the difficulty for Leeds is that when they play against a midfield that has a lot of runners going the other way,” the former Chelsea forward remarked.

The Liverpool manager’s intention to command the game’s tempo was justified after surviving an end-to-end start in which the host team matched the enthusiasm of the capacity fans. Mohamed Salah opened the score on 20 minutes.

Fabinho put up a great effort in the base of the midfield, scoring a second-half goal to give his club a comfortable lead.

During his first start of the season, Thiago oozed class in possession, silencing the opposition.