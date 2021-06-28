After leaving Portsmouth, Craig MacGillivray joins Charlton Athletic.

Craig MacGillivray has signed a two-year contract with Charlton Athletic.

The 28-year-old made 112 appearances for Portsmouth over three years and joins the Addicks after his contract at Fratton Park expired.

“As soon as I heard Charlton were interested, there were other chances that came, but I knew I wanted to come to this football club,” MacGillivray told the club website.

“All you have to do is look at its size and history; it checked all the boxes for me.”