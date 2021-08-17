After leaving Liverpool on loan, the new manager praised the midfielder, saying, “What a talent.”

Tony Mowbray, the manager of Blackburn Rovers, is happy with the signing of Leighton Clarkson on a season-long loan, and has set out his expectations for the midfielder.

Clarkson, 19, impressed in preseason for the Reds and now has the chance to put his skills to the test in the Championship with his hometown club.

Harvey Elliott enjoyed a good loan spell with Rovers last season, scoring seven goals and adding 11 assists in 42 games.

“First and foremost, young players require experience, and the Championship appears to be the ideal environment for young Premier League professionals to mix it up and get involved in competitive men’s football,” Mowbray told The Lancashire Telegraph.

“Especially when they’re as young as Leighton and Harvey, they’re still lads, and they need to challenge themselves in the physical arena of playing every three days in the Championship at some point.

“He should fit right in and let his football do the talking; I don’t think his life will alter much, even though he will have a considerably shorter commute to work every morning.”

Clarkson made his first appearance for Liverpool in 2019 and made his European debut in a Champions League match against Midtjylland in December of last year.

Last season, the midfielder played in 14 Premier League 2 matches for the Under-23s, but he’s now moved up to earn some valuable experience before returning to the Merseyside club at the conclusion of the season.

“He’s a lovely football player, he’s from the area, and it’s something he’ll have really wanted to accomplish, and we were very aware of that,” Mowbray continued.

“Ultimately, we’ll see what kind of impact he has; he’s a continuity player who plays forward and makes the right passes, and he’ll have to come in, work hard on the training ground, and earn a spot in the team, and then he’ll have to show me that he deserves to play week in and week out when his chance comes.

“The more clips of him playing you see, the more you think to yourself, ‘wow, what a talent.’

“He’s a fantastic passer of the ball,” says the coach.

