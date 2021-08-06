After leaving Barcelona, where may Lionel Messi play next?

Barcelona’s star player, Lionel Messi, said on Thursday that he will not be re-signing with the club. The news sparked immediate conjecture about which club shirt the 34-year-old would wear next.

Barcelona said in a statement on its website that “despite the club and player reaching an agreement and their evident determination to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen due to financial and structural obstacles.”

The Argentine star’s previous contract was worth $672 million, according to the Spanish publication El Mundo, making him one of the highest-paid players in sports history. Messi’s contract expired at the end of June, and he was expected to re-sign with Barcelona, but the agreement fell through purportedly due to salary-related constraints in the Spanish League.

Barcelona’s statement continued, “Both parties greatly regret that the player’s and club’s wishes will eventually not be accomplished.”

Where will the free agency forward land after winning 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies with Barcelona since his debut in 2004?

Many sports analysts predicted that Messi would end up at Manchester City after the popular and well-funded English club failed to win the Champions League this season.

However, the squad recently spent a lot of money on midfielder Jack Grealish, and manager Pep Guardiola recently downplayed the possibility of Messi joining the Premier League, claiming that the star is “absolutely not in the club’s thoughts.”

As a result, PSG has emerged as the leader for Messi’s signature. They have the financial means, and Neymar, Messi’s former teammate, is a member of the squad. According to ESPN, sources suggest that PSG has already contacted Messi.

Chelsea Football Club of England has been added to the quest. According to sources reported by the Spanish sports website AG.com, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has demanded an urgent meeting with Messi’s representation.

Messi may potentially stun everyone and derail all the rumors by signing with Major League Soccer and crossing the Atlantic. New York City FC and Inter Miami would both benefit from the increased ticket and merchandising sales that a Messi signing would bring.

