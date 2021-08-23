After learning that he has been promoted to the major leagues, a Marlins prospect breaks down.

The Miami Marlins fulfilled Edward Cabrera’s lifelong ambition on Sunday.

After Triple-A manager Al Pedrique informed him that he had been called up to the majors, the Marlins starting pitcher prospect appeared to cry some tears of joy.

Let’s see how Edward Cabrera’s Sunday Night is going. pic.twitter.com/I8H4zLCFno

— August 23, 2021, Miami Marlins (@Marlins)

Cabrera, 23, is Miami’s No. 2 prospect and MLB Pipeline’s fifth-ranked right-handed pitching prospect in baseball. On Monday, he’ll join the Marlins for their series against the Washington Nationals, and on Wednesday, he’ll make his major-league debut against the Nationals.

According to Pipeline, the 6-foot-5 right-handed starting pitcher boasts a mid-90s fastball and is likely to be a top-of-the-rotation starter for many years. In 13 minor league outings this season, he was 3-4 with a 2.93 ERA with 92 strikeouts in 611/3 innings. In six starts for Miami’s Triple-A affiliate, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, he was 1-3 with a 3.68 ERA.

Cabrera was given the call by the Marlins, who had lost seven straight games and were in last place in the National League East with a 51-74 record. While alerting Cabrera that his goal was coming true, Pedrique, a former Arizona Diamondbacks manager with over 1,700 minor league games under his belt, made sure to add some drama.

“You’ll have to travel tomorrow,” Pedrique explained. “Do you have a sport coat?” I inquire.

Cabrera replied, “No,” prompting Pedrique to abandon the deed.

Cabrera covered his face with his hands and gave pitching coach Jeremy Powell and Pedrique extended hugs as he stated, “You’re going to the major leagues.”

The call was the culmination of years of hard work as well as the realization of a longtime dream. Cabrera is a Dominican Republic native who went undrafted as a 16-year-old in his first year of eligibility until signing with the Marlins for $100,000 in 2015.

Cabrera struggled to develop his command in the minors due to inconsistency. When he struggled during his first three seasons in the Marlins’ system, they pondered making him a reliever. Cabrera went 7-17 with a 4.42 ERA and 1.43 WHIP in 46 games across three levels from 2016 to 2018.

In 2019, he rewarded the Marlins’ patience. This is a condensed version of the information.