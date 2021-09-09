After last season’s claim, a former defender advised Liverpool to “put a marker.”

This weekend, Liverpool travel to Elland Road to play Leeds United in Premier League action.

So far this season, Jurgen Klopp’s side has earned seven out of a potential nine points, while Leeds has yet to win a game, with two draws and a defeat.

Last season’s match at Anfield was a high-scoring affair, with the Reds edging out their opponents 4-3 thanks to a late penalty from Mohamed Salah.

Despite the fact that the most recent match, in April, ended 1-1, former Liverpool and Leeds defender Dominic Matteo has advised Bielsa to be more careful.

“I think this is a vital game for both clubs to set that marker out now,” Matteo said on the official Leeds United Podcast.

“Liverpool want to prove what they’re all about after a disappointing season last year.

“Whereas Leeds are still developing as a club, they must consider who they are playing against and not be overconfident against Liverpool, who have the players to pick you off.

“It’s an intriguing game, and I often believe it will end in a tie, so I’m on the fence there.

“I believe it will be a high-scoring tie.”

Liverpool will be without important players Fabinho, Alisson Becker, and Roberto Firmino, who is already nursing a hamstring injury, after FIFA activated their five-day limit at the request of the Brazilian Football Association.

Due to Brazil’s current position as a red-list country and the quarantine regulations upon their return, both Liverpool and Leeds decided against sending their players on international duty.

Raphinha will also be unavailable for selection this weekend as both clubs contemplate their next actions ahead of Sunday’s match.