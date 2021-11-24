After Kostas Tsimikas’ post against Porto, Liverpool had a double team news suggestion.

Liverpool’s Champions League match against Porto this evening might feature Fabinho and Kostas Tsimikas.

Jurgen Klopp is set to rest a number of first-team players who have already qualified for the next round of the competition, giving Neco Williams and Tyler Morton the chance to shine.

The Reds have won all four of their European group stage games so far, and they are in no hurry to beat their Portuguese opponents. As a result, a handful of players may be rested for tonight’s match as Klopp prepares for his Premier League match against Southampton on Saturday.

Fabinho and Kostas Tsimikas, on the other hand, may have intimated that they will start from the start at Anfield.

Prior to Porto’s arrival, the Reds’ duo each shared a pre-match graphic on Instagram, as is customary for players who are aware they would be playing in an upcoming encounter.

Fabinho and Tsimikas both began in Liverpool’s 4-0 win against Arsenal on Saturday, and would be surprise starters if Klopp chooses them as a result of the club’s recent injury woes.

Injuries have kept Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Joe Gomez, Naby Keita, and Roberto Firmino out of the lineup.

Klopp, speaking before of tonight’s match, said: “Whatever line-up the team has tomorrow, the only thing that matters is winning the next game, and then the next, and so on; that is why we are here.

“For two key reasons, we know that our opponent will be extremely motivated.

“One is that we won in a way that they didn’t like, and the other is that they win the game tomorrow night; they have a final against Atletico in the last game. That is exactly what they desire.”