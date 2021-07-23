After Kostas Tsimikas’ claim, Liverpool’s starlet sets his sights on Andy Robertson.

Owen Beck, a Liverpool teenager, was in a high mood after helping the Reds win their first pre-season encounter.

On Friday night, Jurgen Klopp’s side defeated Mainz 1-0, with an own goal from Luca Kilian proving to be the difference between the two teams.

For the friendly, the Reds manager picked two distinct lineups, one for each half, with Beck appearing in the second 45 minutes.

The 18-year-old left-back, who is the great nephew of Liverpool icon Ian Rush, supplied the crucial cross that led to the game-winning goal.

When asked if it felt like he was scoring himself, Beck told Liverpoolfc.com, “It almost felt like it.”

“When I saw the ball come down the line, I only had one thought in my head: to cross.

“I’m glad we got the win – call it an assist!”

Beck also expressed an interest in learning from fellow left-back Andy Robertson, who just joined Liverpool’s pre-season squad in Austria.

The adolescent says he’s looking forward to working with the Scotland international and has benefited from Kostas Tsimikas’ coaching.

“I can’t wait for him to start training so I can learn a few things from him and apply them to my game,” Beck added.

“Even now, with Kostas, I’m learning a lot from him.”