After knocking AC Milan out of the Champions League, Paolo Maldini makes a frank claim for Liverpool.

AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini feels his former team is ‘one or two steps’ away from catching up to Liverpool, but concedes the Reds are on a ‘another level’ right now.

Milan was eliminated from the Champions League earlier this week after winning just one of their six group games.

They needed a win over the Reds to advance to the knockout stage.

Milan, on the other hand, put forth a lackluster display at the San Siro, losing 2-1 to Liverpool.

Stefano Pioli’s side were eliminated early in what was their first season back in Europe’s top league since the 2013/14 season.

Maldini, on the other hand, is certain that Milan will eventually reach the same heights as the Reds.

“It was disappointing, especially given the results, but we clearly need to take one or two moves forward to reach that level.” “Liverpool isn’t just about quality; they’re also about mentality,” said the five-time European Cup winner to Sky Sport Italia.

“That means being able to handle three games each week and dealing with the pressure of playing in front of a sold-out crowd.” You’ll only be able to do so after gaining experience and becoming acclimated to it. Some players adapt fast, while others take longer, and some never reach that level, which is how you determine a player’s quality.

“We realize we’re not quite there yet, but we’re on the right way, and it’s been a challenging bunch.” The reality is that we only won one of our six games, which is a poor record.” Many people have been saddened by Milan’s collapse over the last decade, with the club just now beginning to go in the right direction.

Juventus are the latest Serie A team to fall from grace, while Premier League clubs continue to thrive.

When it comes to the distinctions between the two leagues, Maldini claims that only Liverpool and Manchester City are on a ‘level above the others.’

“If you have a lot of money, you can put together a more competitive team.” You’ll need to be a little inventive to get there. Every club has its own. “The summary comes to an end.”