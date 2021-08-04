After Katarina Johnson-Olympic Thompson’s injury, fans write her messages.

Katarina Johnson-fans Thompson’s have rallied around her after she was hurt and then disqualified for abandoning her lane during the women’s heptathlon’s 200m event.

In December, the 28-year-old underwent surgery for a ruptured Achilles tendon and was ruled out of the Olympics.

The Liverpool-born athlete, however, recovered in time to compete in three tournaments leading up to the Olympics.

And she got off to a great start in the heptathlon, winning her 100m hurdles heat in 13.27 seconds, her second quickest time ever.

Johnson-Thompson then lost momentum in the high jump and shot put, finishing with 2,886 points, 139 points behind the defending winner, Nafissatou Thiam, who had 3,025.

And, despite charging out of the blocks, Johnson-Thompson was forced to pull up with her previous Achilles ailment reappearing.

Despite the fact that she appeared to be in discomfort, Johnson-Thompson declined to use a wheelchair and stated that she wanted to finish the race.

Officials disqualified Johnson-Thompson for abandoning her lane, despite the fact that she crossed the finish line.

Fans rushed to give their support and condolences to the Liverpool Harriers athlete.

Jeanette Kwakye, a former British 100m champion, told the BBC: “She didn’t want to speak, which is natural, but she wanted to finish” (that race).

“I think we all thought it was incredible to watch her run so well in the hurdles, but she was hobbling after the high jump, and the Achilles was always going to be under a lot of stress.”

“She had the best year of her life in 2019, and coming into an Olympic year, she was in the best form she could be,” Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill added.

“2020 was injured, and she’s received a lot of blows during the years she’s been in the sport.”