After Jurgen Klopp rumours, Bayer Leverkusen’s transfer stance and player plans have been revealed.

Florian Wirtz is one of Europe’s hottest young properties right now, and a move to Anfield has been heavily linked.

The 18-year-old is already a German international, having played three times for his country, and Germany coach Hansi Flick has described him as the “complete package.”

“Florian is just a big value for our squad via his carefreeness,” Flick remarked after Wirtz featured as a substitute in World Cup qualification matches against Liechtenstein, Armenia, and Iceland.

“He’s a fantastic technician who enjoys playing, is very creative, has a solid shot, and runs hard and quickly. He’s a good all-around package.”

Bayern Munich is thought to be competing with clubs from all across Europe for his signing. Wirtz is said to have admirers from Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Arsenal.

But Wirtz’s present club, Bayer Leverkusen, is expected to keep him for at least another season – even if Liverpool makes a move for him.

Here’s a rundown of everything that’s transpired so far.

“He has a long deal until 2026,” Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes told Stats Perform. We are not required to sell players at an early stage. We want to help him improve, as well as our squad and club.

“OK, so there are rumors. You can’t escape it, but selling him isn’t our purpose.

“The players will make the next step to world-class level at some point in their careers, which is fine for us, but not too soon. He is a really inexperienced player.

“That was also with Kai – he was amazing and stayed with us for a few years before moving on to the next phase. However, not too soon.”

Hans-Joachim Wirtz, Wirtz’s father and agent, recently stated that the in-demand kid would like to stay at the Bundesliga club for at least two more seasons.

“Florian absolutely wants to play a good role in Leverkusen for the next two years,” Hans-Joachim told Bild.

“We don’t know what happens after that. But right now, his only emphasis is on Bayer and the national team.”