After Jorginho and N’Golo Kante were questioned, Christian Pulisic made a stunning Mohamed Salah admission.

Mohamed Salah has been named the best player in the Premier League by Christian Pulisic, who says it is ‘impossible to argue’ with.

So far this season, Liverpool’s star has 15 Premier League goals to his record and has provided a number of memorable moments, including his world-class solo goal against Manchester City.

Salah’s seventh-place result in the Ballon d’Or surprised football fans worldwide, but Pulisic believes the Egyptian is in a class by himself.

Pulisic was linked with a move to Liverpool to reunite with former manager Jurgen Klopp before joining Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund in 2019.

Pulisic told Amazon Prime, “I think if you look at our team, there’s been some fantastic performances, you look at Jorginho and N’Golo [Kante].”

“But