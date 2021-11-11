After joining Aston Villa, Steven Gerrard said the WWE superstar will’show up at his door.’

Following his move to Aston Villa, WWE superstar Drew McIntyre said that he’ll be showing up on Steven Gerrard’s doorstep.

Following the sacking of Dean Smith, the Liverpool great has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract, allowing Scottish champions Rangers to return to the Premier League.

Gerrard earned his managerial stripes north of the border and was a huge success, putting an end to Celtic’s league domination.

McIntyre will be enraged that a transfer to Villa was disclosed on Thursday morning, despite the fact that it had been widely predicted.

McIntyre was asked about the possibility of Gerrard leaving Rangers for Villa ahead of the WWE tour event in Manchester, and he expressed his opinions emphatically.

“We’re doing fantastic. I’d like to say we’re doing as good as we were last year, but it’s difficult since we didn’t lose a league game. We’ve lost a game and drew a handful of others, but we’re still going strong “he stated “At this time, we’re still ahead of where I expected to be.” McIntyre cracked a joke: “The only thing I have to say is that Gerrard better not leave for Aston Villa or whatever, otherwise I’ll be knocking on his door.

“He’s done a fantastic job for the Rangers. When it first happened, I remember being asked what I thought about him coming in, and I said it’s exactly what we need, someone with his level of passion, someone who will make them play for the jersey, which is something you should do if you play for a club like Rangers, but some of the players weren’t.

