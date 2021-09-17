After Joel Matip’s “amazing” accusation, Jurgen Klopp admits Virgil van Dijk.

For the time being, Jurgen Klopp will continue to rotate Virgil van Dijk as the Liverpool defender returns to full fitness.

Van Dijk was an unused replacement in Liverpool’s 3-2 Champions League victory over AC Milan on Wednesday, with Joe Gomez starting for the first time since November with Joel Matip at the back.

After recovering from a cruciate ligament injury that kept him out for nearly ten months, the Dutchman started the first four games of the season.

Last season, Liverpool were missing Van Dijk, Gomez, and Matip for extensive stretches of time, while new signing Ibrahima Konate spent time at former club RB Leipzig.

While Van Dijk is anticipated to return to the starting lineup against Crystal Palace on Saturday, Klopp has stated that he will continue to manage the defender’s minutes for the time being.

The Reds’ manager stated, “I would rather think it’s a short-term problem.” “We’re still in extended pre-season if you want to call it that, especially for him having missed so much time.

“He was in perfect condition. He could have played, without a doubt, but I’m trying to be smart in these situations because I need to be.

“I don’t want to discuss previous injuries, but we had three long-term ones with Joel, Joe, and Virgil, and Ibou had a long-term injury about a half-year or a year ago as well.

“They have the quality; what these boys have is tremendous, and we need to make sure we have a solid duo on the pitch for the weekend.

“It worked incredibly well for the Milan game, but it won’t be like that again. I now always declare Virgil isn’t ready to play in a game. But that was the appropriate thing to do at this point in the season.”

Nat Phillips, who shone last season in the absence of so many regular centre-backs, is another possibility for Klopp, and might make his League Cup third-round debut against Norwich City on Tuesday.

Matip has emerged as a vital player in the early stages of the season, though the Cameroonian may be rested this weekend after failing to make an appearance. “The summary has come to an end.”