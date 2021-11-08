After Jarrod Bowen’s admission, Jurgen Klopp’s next Liverpool move seems evident.

Listening to what the opposition has to say might be beneficial at times.

Take, for example, the reactions from West Ham United’s locker room after their team ended Liverpool’s 25-game undefeated streak on Sunday.

Jarrod Bowen, who had two assists in the Hammers’ 3-2 victory, stated, “It was challenging in the first half.”

“When Liverpool has possession of the ball, they are relentless. When you win the ball back after defending, it can be difficult to keep the ball and maintain your attention.

“However, against a very, very excellent Liverpool team, we scored three goals.”

The remarks reflected David Moyes’ post-match appraisal, in which he was similarly effusive in his appreciation of the Reds.

So, what are we to make of this?

First and foremost, Liverpool is a strong team. While there will obviously be some touting of the merits of an opponent you’ve recently defeated, Bowen and Moyes’ statements are unmistakably genuine.

Supporters whose kneejerk reaction to a first defeat in 215 days was to demand numerous new signings in January have now taken a step back from the abyss, perhaps for their own good. It will not be possible to make major modifications in the middle of the season.

However, something went awry at the London Stadium.

“We came here with a gameplan, but we never executed it at all,” Trent Alexander-Arnold said. “We played right into their hands a lot, especially in the second half.”

“We had a hard time breaking them down and didn’t have many chances.” Overall, we were a little sluggish and sluggish.” The last point is particularly telling. The impact of Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino coming off the bench in the closing 15 minutes almost helped Liverpool snare an unusual and, in all honesty, undeserved point against a West Ham side that found a new lease on life after the interval.

Both teams were playing their seventh game in a row between international breaks, but the Hammers were significantly more sprightly as the game went, despite their self-admitted exhaustion at half-time.

Liverpool’s issue in midfield was once again a lack of choices.

That's not to say there weren't plenty of numbers to begin with this season. Instead, the problem has arisen.