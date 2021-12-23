After Inter Milan’s Champions League draw, Simone Inzaghi makes a candid revelation about Liverpool.

Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi has opened up about getting drawn in the Champions League versus Liverpool.

The Reds breezed past their ‘group of doom,’ which included Porto, Atletico Madrid, and AC Milan, to become the first English team to win all three games.

Jurgen Klopp’s side scored over three goals per game, sending a message to Europe’s other top clubs about their ability to win the European Cup back.

It’s a message that Inter manager Inzaghi, who took over for Antonio Conte after the latter’s departure this summer, fully understands.

Inter, the current Serie A champions, were in second place in their group behind Real Madrid, although Inzaghi confessed that facing Liverpool isn’t ideal.

“We know what awaits us,” he stated, according to Football Italia. “Liverpool are at the top of the list of clubs I had hoped to avoid in the draw.”

“We want to be in the finest possible shape for that date, but we’ve got some pretty intense weeks in January and February ahead of us.”

The opening leg of the round of 16 tie takes place on February 16 at the San Siro, with the Reds playing Inter on March 8 at Anfield.

Liverpool was originally supposed to play Red Bull Salzburg before UEFA had to redraw the ties due to a technical issue.

Klopp acknowledged that Inter is a threat to his team, but he is looking forward to the European showdown.

“It is, without a doubt, a difficult draw.” They are the league leaders in Italy, and they are a fantastic squad that is having a good season. After the draw, the Reds manager said liverpoolfc.com, “We’ll see how things go until we meet in February.”

“It’s his first year, they were champions last year, but it’s the Liverpool way – it’s never easy, but it’s still achievable, so let’s give it a shot.”

“It’s a true Champions League tie, so everything should be OK, and I’m looking forward to it.”