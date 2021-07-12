After impressing adult players, Liverpool legend’s adolescent nephew is given a five-year deal.

Unlike in most other businesses, having a successful cousin can be a hindrance to anyone trying to build a name for themselves in football.

Instead of giving a player an advantage, family ties can frequently lead to a high level of anticipation surrounding a young player’s first steps in the game.

And that can make keeping any promise in an industry that is already fiercely competitive even more challenging.

However, you wouldn’t know it from Owen Beck’s recent meteoric rise if being Ian Rush’s great nephew is weighing him down in any way.

The 18-year-old has signed a new five-year contract with the club, marking his third set of new terms since his professional debut last summer.

He also joins the first-team squad for a pre-season training camp in Austria, where he hopes to impress the boss with his talent.

Beck has already been exercising with Jurgen Klopp’s side on a regular basis for the past 12 months, winning praise from older players.

It’s a development that appeared impossible in the years leading up to his entrance at the U18 level, when the player never felt like he was a sure starter.

That battle was exacerbated by a change of stance that, while ultimately proven to be inspired, resulted in some short-term discomfort.

Barry Lewtas chose to switch Beck from his customary attacking midfield role to left-back at halftime of an U13s game against Huddersfield Town.

He has been there ever since, but as one of the youngest in his age group due to his August birthday, he originally struggled to stand up to physical competition due to his little physique.

As a result, the mentoring of Lewtas and academy director Alex Inglethorpe was crucial during some difficult seasons and low points.

It was also helpful to have Liverpool’s all-time leading goalscorer as a sounding board from time to time.

Beck became a significant player for the U18s with the help of that support before soon moving up to the U23s.