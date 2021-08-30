After imitating Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Si’ goal celebration, a Manchester United winger has gone viral.

During the game, a Manchester United teenager captivated the crowd by imitating Cristiano Ronaldo.

This season, Ronaldo has yet to make his Manchester United debut. Some members of the club’s youth team, on the other hand, are already excited about the Portuguese’s comeback.

Red Devils Under-18 winger Sam Mather was one of them.

On Saturday, Manchester United’s youth team defeated Leeds United 3-0, with goals from Mather, Daniel Gore, and Kobbie Mainoo.

While the club’s first win of the season was satisfying enough, Manchester United fans were even more entertained by Mather’s imitating Ronaldo’s famed “si” goal celebration when he scored in the 74th minute.

Manchester United’s official Twitter account shared a video of Mather’s goal, which has received over 187,000 views.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo is scheduled to make his first Manchester United appearance of the season on September 11 against Newcastle United.

Behind the adoration of the fans, Gary Neville and Paul Merson, two of the sport’s most well-known experts, have both highlighted a few potential drawbacks of Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford.

Merson estimated, “I would say he’s at 50% [compared to how Ronaldo was at 26 or 27].” “Don’t get me wrong: his numbers are still incredible. He was the leading scorer in Italy again last season, and he’s done it everywhere he’s gone.”

He continued, “He’s 36 years old.” “If he does that in the Premier League this season, you’d have to stand up and declare he’s almost not human. With Ronaldo coming in, I’m not sure whether every kid at Man United–Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, and Jadon Sancho–gets a step back.”

“So, in terms of what he brings Manchester United, he just gives them something that they require right now. And this could provide them a short boost that could propel them to the top of the standings this year.”

“This news gives me more hope that Manchester United can have a successful season, and it gives every United supporter a tremendous feeling because this is one of the most special players who has ever lived, who has ever played football. But, hey, nostalgia isn’t necessarily a good thing in football; it can catch you off guard and kick you when you least expect it.”