After Ian Wright and Gary Neville dispute, Jose Mourinho claims Jordan Pickford.

Jordan Pickford, according to Jose Mourinho, had a ‘lack of attention’ in the first half against Denmark and was to blame for England’s goal.

With Mikkel Damsgaard striking a superb free-kick to put Denmark ahead in Wednesday’s semi-final, Pickford conceded his first goal at Euro 2020.

The Everton goalkeeper got a hand to the ball but couldn’t stop it from going into the net, shocking Three Lions fans at Wembley.

The ITV commentators were split on whether Pickford should have saved the free-kick, with Ian Wright defending the 27-year-old after Gary Neville criticized him.

Before the goal, Pickford made mistakes, gifting Denmark possession twice on the edge of his own box, and Mourinho emphasized his poor start, saying he should have done better with Damsgaard’s goal.

“Jordan Pickford was displaying some anxiety and a little of a lack of concentration earlier on, even before Denmark’s opener,” Roma manager Claudio Ranieri told talkSPORT.

“I witnessed the error, but other than that, I didn’t see a single England player who didn’t play well or very well.”

Pickford and England responded to a 30th-minute loss with an own goal from Simon Kjaer nine minutes later, restoring parity to the scoreline.

After missing a penalty, Harry Kane scored the game-winning goal in extra time, sending England to their first World Cup final since 1966.

“That’s down to him,” manager Gareth Southgate said when asked about the Three Lions’ response after falling down to set up a final clash with Italy (Jordan).

“We recently had a meeting with the entire team about avoiding the kinds of careless errors that caused some strain in the first half.

“We made some short passes and were a little sluggish in some of the transition periods when they were able to press us and win the ball back quickly after we had won it.

“The majority of their chances came from counter-attacks, when we gave the ball away cheaply.

“We talked about it as a team, but the players deserve credit for reacting appropriately at the proper time.”