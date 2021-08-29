After homophobic chanting resurfaced against Chelsea, Liverpool sends a strong message.

Liverpool fans who sang homophobic chants during Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Anfield have been condemned.

Following the Reds’ 3-0 triumph against Norwich City on the opening day, Jurgen Klopp urged the fans to stop singing such tunes.

During the game, Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour was exposed to homophobic chanting, prompting the Reds to respond.

Matchday police officials issued the following caution ahead of the west Londoners’ visit to Anfield: “The usage of the phrase Chelsea Rent Boy is entirely unacceptable.” It’s a homophobic term that’s incredibly offensive.”

However, a group of fans inside Anfield were heard singing this, and Liverpool have stated that they will take action.

“Liverpool FC is saddened by allegations that a tiny section of our supporters were heard singing obscene songs during Saturday’s match against Chelsea at Anfield,” the club said in a statement.

“The club strongly condemns these activities and will work with the appropriate authorities to investigate all reported complaints of abusive and/or discriminatory behavior in order to identify culprits.

“The London Football Club is committed to combating abusive and discriminatory behavior, which has no place in football or society.

LFC seeks to remain at the forefront of the battle against all types of prejudice both online and in-stadium as part of its Red Together campaign, which incorporates all of the club’s initiatives on equality, diversity, and inclusion.

“The club would like to remind its supporters of its code of conduct, which explains what the club expects from all visitors to Anfield.”