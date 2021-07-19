After hitting Red Sox’s Alex Verdugo with a baseball, a Yankees fan was banned from all MLB stadiums.

After hitting Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo with a baseball at Yankee Stadium, Major League Baseball has banned one New York Yankees fan from all ballparks for the rest of his life.

The game between the Yankees and the Red Sox on Saturday night was momentarily postponed after Verdugo was hit by a ball that came from the left-field bleachers. Verdugo was not gravely harmed and the fan was expelled from the game.

Before the bottom of the sixth inning, Verdugo tossed a baseball into the crowd, meant for a little Red Sox fan. A Yankees fan came up with the ball and threw it back onto the field, causing Boston’s No. 2 hitter to become enraged.

“While the Yankees appreciate the spirit and passion of our fans in our various rivalries – particularly with the Red Sox – reckless, disorderly, and dangerous behavior that jeopardizes the safety of players, field staff, or fellow fans will not be tolerated,” the team said in a statement released Sunday.

“It has no place in Yankee Stadium,” says the narrator. Every time we open our doors, the Yankees organization will prioritize the safety of everyone at Yankee Stadium, including fans in the stands and players on the field.”

The incident was described by Yankees manager Aaron Boone as “embarrassing” and “inappropriate.” As security recognized the guy who threw the baseball, Red Sox manager Alex Cora took his players off the field.

“It was noisy when I went out there, and it turned vicious — from both sides,” Cora remarked on Sunday.

”All I wanted to do was calm him down. That was the sole reason I removed everyone from the field. I’m saying, he’s not going to be able to play right now because of where he’s at mentally. There’s no way.”

Alex Verdugo is enraged after a fan throws a ball at him. The whole Red Sox team exited the field. twitter.com/Z8GHRZd2oY

This seems probable, and Verdugo claims to have heard “throw it back.”

Throwing balls back, whether it’s HRs or whatever, has reached its limit. Simply hand the ball to a child. It’s only a matter of time before a player is struck in the head. https://t.co/VO51xd6eJv

According to reports from Yankee Stadium, the fan may have hit Verdugo by accident after giving in to crowd chants to throw the ball onto the field.

The NBA made news shortly before the summer due of rowdy behavior. Brief News from Washington Newsday.