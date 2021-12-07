After his transfer to Liverpool was moved, the cult hero said he ‘wasn’t good enough.’

Igor Biscan had an unusual Liverpool career.

The then-22-year-old struggled at Anfield under Gerard Houllier after being signed for £5.5 million from Dinamo Zagreb in December 2000, midway through the Reds’ memorable treble-winning season.

Biscan made his Anfield season-high of 39 appearances during Houllier’s penultimate season at the club before playing his greatest football under Rafa Benitez in his final season at the club.

He only made 118 appearances for Liverpool during his four-and-a-half years on Merseyside, but he left with a Champions League, two League Cups, a European Super Cup, and a Community Shield winner’s medal.

Biscan, who was recently hired as the manager of Croatia’s Under-21 team, has been speaking with the Liverpool club website about his time at Anfield.

And, while he has happy recollections of his time on Merseyside, he has also admitted that he simply wasn’t good enough.

“To be honest, I wasn’t good enough,” he said. “In this sort of football, it took me some time to fully adjust and learn and find my place in the team, within the club.”

“It wasn’t easy, and I didn’t get much playing time.” I only needed to modify a few things about how I approached the game; then I did it, and when I did it, when I changed a few things, I still needed to be patient and give myself some time.

“After that, it was fine; I felt considerably better and was able to play lot more easily.”

Biscan’s early problems were exacerbated by the fact that he was thrown into the deep end midway through Liverpool’s season, just days after the Croatian season ended.

“The initial plan was for me to arrive in England in January; my season in Croatia ended in early December, and they told me they’d give me a short break because that’s what happens in Croatia and most of Europe,” he explained. “However, as soon as we finished in Croatia, they told me that due to injuries, I needed to join the team right away.” “The summary comes to an end.”