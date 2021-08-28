After his transfer to Liverpool, Jude Bellingham writes a message to his new teammate.

On Thursday, Liverpool announced the signing of gifted midfielder Bobby Clark from Newcastle United.

Negotiations began last month, but no fee for the adolescent has yet been announced.

The 16-year-old is an England young international and made his Newcastle U18 debut at the age of 14. He is the son of former Toon favourite Lee Clark.

This season, the England youth international will join Marc Bridge-U18s Wilkinson’s squad, with the goal of progressing to the U23s.

Clark expressed his gratitude to Newcastle on Instagram, prompting another brilliant English player to offer a congratulations message.

On the social media site, Jude Bellingham, who moved from Birmingham City to Borussia Dortmund last summer, left a note for Clark.

“Good luck bro,” tweeted the 18-year-old, who made history by becoming England’s youngest player to play in a major competition at the European Championships this summer.

Following his good start to life at Dortmund, Bellingham has been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent months.

Bellingham is set to have lots of admirers across Europe after his debut season in Germany, after joining the Bundesliga club for £25 million last year.