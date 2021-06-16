After his team loses a game, a basketball coach is seen on camera allegedly choking the referee.

After video evidence on social media appeared to show its coach choking a referee, an Arkansas youth basketball team was thrown out of a competition.

The alleged event occurred on June 12 in Wichita, Kansas, during a Mid America Youth Basketball (MAYB) competition, with a live-stream of the game showing the anonymous coach choking the official after his team lost a close game.

The video, which was also uploaded on Twitter by Derek Bevan, who was coaching a team in the game at the time of the incident, showed the coach jump onto the floor and attack the referee, despite numerous other people, including some of the players, pulling him away from the official.

“This was the game before one of ours yesterday!” Bevan stated in a tweet accompanying the footage. Before someone intervenes, the red team’s coach grabs the ref’s throat. This is very bad behavior, especially coming from a coach who is meant to be leading these young men.”

MAYB National Director Gary Raleigh told KAKE that he was proud of the players for separating themselves from the referee and acting like adults in the circumstances.

June 13, 2021 — Derek Bevan (@Coach Bevan)

Bevan told KAKE that he met with the referee in the time between the two games and that he released the film on social media because he thought the act was a crime that should be prosecuted.

“In my opinion, this is assault, and we can’t allow it to happen. If you continue to accept this, these problems will simply grow worse. Again, it’s the polar opposite of how we want to play the game,” he explained.

“Give him props,” Bevan said afterward, praising the referee. He finally got out of the gym after that game, and he came back out to ref the next game. This is a condensed version of the information.