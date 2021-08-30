After his PSG debut, Lionel Messi refused to give a shirt to a Reims player.

In Lionel Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain debut, a Reims player has failed to score a big goal.

On Sunday, around 20,000 supporters were lucky enough to see Messi play his first-ever PSG match against Reims.

After 66 minutes of play, the Argentine came on as a substitute for his old Barcelona colleague Neymar.

Messi didn’t score in his Parisians debut, but everyone on the field, including Reims defender Andrew Gravillon, was ecstatic to have shared the pitch with the six-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Gravillon told reporters after the game that he went to Messi after the game to ask for his shirt, but that he was unsuccessful.

Gravillon observed of Messi, “He’s remarkable.” “We were watching him play in the [UEFA] Champions League last year, and now it’s a pleasure to have him in our league and to challenge him.”

“I went to see him to ask for his clothing for my younger brother, but he refused.

Maybe next time I’ll strike it rich.”

PSG head coach Mauricio Pochettino, on the other side, was questioned about Messi’s rather strange debut appearance.

Pochettino stated that the 34-year-old is currently “far from his best,” but that he will be “great” in no time.

Pochettino told Amazon Prime after the game, “He’s been good.” “It gives me great pleasure to see him make his debut. It was crucial for him. He’s not in peak condition, but he’s training hard. After the [international]break, he’ll be much better. We are hoping for the best from him.”

Pochettino revealed that Messi’s “excellent start” promised a fantastic season ahead, as the player’s presence “gave serenity” to the entire team.

The manager explained, “[Messi] gave serenity to the team.” After Messi’s first appearance, PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel observed, “It’s crucial to get off to a strong start, even for him.” He appeared to be content and well-integrated into the group. It was obvious that we shouldn’t have started him in this game.”

“It was wonderful to see and hear our supporters, as well as Reims fans, give us such a warm greeting. Messi was overjoyed,” he continued. “Everyone has the desire to compete, but his presence instills hope. Everyone is aware of it, and he has an impact on the other players.”