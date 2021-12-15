After his parole expires, OJ Simpson will be a free man, according to the police.

OJ Simpson, the professional football player-turned-movie star whose double murder trial enthralled and divided the country, has completed his parole, according to authorities.

Simpson, now 74 years old, was freed from a Nevada prison in 2017 after serving nine years for armed robbery in a case involving sports memorabilia. He was supposed to be released from prison in February.

According to Nevada Police spokesman Kim Yoko Smith, “the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners conducted an early discharge hearing for Mr. Simpson.”

“On December 6, 2021, the decision to grant early parole was approved. To reduce the sentence to time served, the Board awarded credits in an amount equivalent to the remaining time on the sentence.” Simpson’s soap opera public life began as a standout running back in college football, where he won the prized Heisman Trophy as the nation’s finest player, followed by a brilliant NFL career.

It blossomed into a rich career in films and advertisements.

Then, in 1994, millions of Americans saw Simpson, in a white Bronco piloted by a pal, lead a police convoy around the highways of southern California as he left the scene of his ex-and wife’s her male companion’s probable double murder.

Simpson was famously acquitted by a Los Angeles jury in 1995, in what many dubbed the “Trial of the Century,” which featured a cast of larger-than-life lawyers and drama over whether or not a glove found at the scene would fit him.

Many Americans were shocked by the verdict, and opinions on the Black athlete’s guilt were starkly divided along racial lines.

“The People versus OJ Simpson: American Crime Story,” an Emmy-winning FX television series, was based on the case and broadcast in 2016.

In a civil suit filed in 1997, Simpson was judged liable for the deaths and sentenced to pay $33.5 million to the family of Ron Goldman, who was stabbed to death alongside Simpson’s ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson.

Even though he ignored a police deadline to bring himself in, Simpson maintains his innocence and has always denied attempting to flee during the iconic chase.

During the slow-speed chase, he informed an LAPD detective over the phone to “let them all know I wasn’t running,” but rather visiting Nicole’s grave.

Police discovered a duffel bag containing Simpson’s passport and cash, as well as a revolver. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.