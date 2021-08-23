After his Liverpool deal was finalized, Xherdan Shaqiri sent a five-word message.

Following the news of his move to Lyon, Xherdan Shaqiri did not waste any time in sending a message to his fans.

The 29-year-old was a key member of Jurgen Klopp’s team during the club’s recent success, but he has left after seeing his playing time at Anfield dwindle.

By the end of December last season, Shaqiri had only made three substitute league appearances since Diogo Jota’s arrival to the Reds in 2020, but an injury to the Portuguese forward saw him given an extended run in the club.

Following his £9.5 million move to France, Shaqiri took to Instagram to say, “I am Lyonnais!” On Twitter, he wrote, “Go @OL,” indicating that he is looking forward to his new challenge.

He joined Liverpool for £13.5 million from Stoke City in 2018 and has shown his big-game ability on numerous times over his three years at the club.

After coming on as a replacement, he scored a match-winning brace in front of the Kop against Manchester United, which cemented his relationship with the fans.

Shaqiri delivered excellent moments against Barcelona, supplying the cross for Gini Wijnaldum’s second goal of the game as the squad chased their historic 4-0 triumph in the Champions League semi-final; he produced quality moments that will ensure he is remembered in Liverpool’s history.

Despite his limited playing time due to injury and competition for a starting spot with a world-class player in Mohamed Salah, the 29-year-old made the most of his time in a Reds shirt and will be eager to return to the first team with Lyon.