After his first loss against Canelo Alvarez, the British boxer begins his road to redemption.

The first loss is always a difficult pill to swallow for any athlete. Callum Smith is in this situation, but the British boxer makes no excuses.

Before his spotless record was shattered in 2020 against Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, he had a perfect record. His WBA and The Ring super middleweight titles, as well as the Mexican’s WBC belt, were on the line.

Smith was defeated by the Mexican in a unanimous decision. To make matters worse, he dislocated his bicep during that fight.

According to Boxingscene, this appears to be part of Alvarez’s plan to counter his damaging left hook.

In any case, Smith has moved on from his defeat. He decided to go up a weight class to light heavyweight and will meet Lenin Castillo at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on September 25.

The fight will take place on the undercard of Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk.

Smith admits that he struggled with weight issues last time around, but is convinced that at 175 pounds, he can be a better version of himself. With it comes the hope of a rematch against the Mexican champion.

“I’d love to fight Canelo again.” No excuses, he thrashed me and beat me well, but I feel we’ll see a better version of myself at 175. My only regret from the battle is that we never got to see the best version of myself in action with him. I didn’t perform that night, and that was the end of it. Smith told Boxing Social, “That’s on me.”

Smith feels he is capable of holding a two-weight world title. But it will only be possible if he can advance through the ranks. On Saturday, it all starts with Castillo.

“If I were a world champion, I’d leap at the chance to fight at 175. I’m not holding my breath on this one. I believe he will advance at some time, and I believe he will go wherever he desires. At 175, I believe we’ll see a better version of myself. Smith added, “I believe we’ll see a better version of him at 175, and you’ll definitely see a better version of me.”