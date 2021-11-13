After his departure to Aston Villa, Steven Gerrard has already hinted at who will make up his Liverpool backroom staff.

Steven Gerrard may have only recently taken over as manager of Aston Villa, but it won’t stop rumors tying him to the Liverpool post in the future.

After leading Rangers to the Scottish Premiership title last season, interrupting Celtic’s 10-year winning streak, the Reds great decided it was time to take his first management steps in the Premier League when Christian Purslow approached him.

Purslow, now the chief executive of Aston Villa, couldn’t resist the temptation to bring Gerrard to Villa Park and reunite with the former England midfielder, having served as managing director at Anfield during Gerrard’s playing days in the final year of Tom Hicks and George Gillett’s doomed ownership of the club, as well as FSG’s first months in charge.

The Liverpool connection in the West Midlands does not end there, as Gerrard’s backroom staff at Villa Park has been confirmed, with five of his Ibrox teammates joining him south of the border.

Following Gerrard’s appointment in 2018, the former Reds midfielder and first-team coach was selected as Rangers’ assistant manager, and has now returned to Villa Park after serving in the same job under Gerard Houllier in 2010/11.

When Gerrard stepped down as Under-18s manager, he brought, and to Rangers, with the three taking up responsibilities as first-team coach, technical coach, and head of performance, and they have now all followed him to Villa Park.

Meanwhile, in the summer of 2019, joined Rangers’ analytical team from Liverpool, and has also relocated to the West Midlands.

McAllister and Beale were made associate head coaches, Culshaw was designated technical coach, Scott Mason was named lead analyst, and Milsom was named director of fitness and conditioning, according to Villa’s announcement on Saturday.

With all of them save McAllister leaving Liverpool to join Gerrard at Rangers and now following him to Villa Park, it’s safe to assume they’d be part of his backroom staff if the Reds icon returned to Anfield as a manager.

The Liverpool link, however, does not end there, as there are a few of more former Liverpool players.