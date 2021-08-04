After his ‘angry’ speech, Gabriel Agbonlahor should not advise Liverpool fans how they should feel.

Liverpool fans should be enraged, according to Gabriel Agbonlahor.

If he were a die-hard Liverpool supporter, he would be furious with the Reds’ lack of transfer activity thus far.

Liverpool is a significant draw for websites and media outlets, especially during the transfer window, when the flow of online traffic drifts from one gossip column to the next while player trading is still allowed at the highest level.

And Agbonlahor’s expertise in all things Liverpool appears to be in high demand.

Despite only visiting Anfield as an opponent during his time with Aston Villa, Agbonlahor appears to have taken it upon himself to speak on behalf of Reds fans all over the world.

“If I were a Liverpool supporter, I’d be furious if all they’re being linked with is Jarrod Bowen,” he stated this week.

According to him, the West Ham striker is “not the type of player that Liverpool wants to be linked with,” and Klopp’s team will “certainly struggle to win the title this season if their bench remains the same.”

And while the commentary is all fair, even if it is harsh and short-sighted, Liverpool fans don’t need anyone to speak for them, least of all a player who isn’t affiliated with the club.

Agbolnahor, on the other hand, was not finished whipping up the fury, while the Reds calmly study the terrain of what is possible in this window.

“Man United have brought in Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane,” he continued. Jack Grealish and Harry Kane are the topics of conversation at Man City. Erling Haaland and Romelu Lukaku are the two players mentioned by Chelsea.

“You haven’t heard from Liverpool in a long time. They’ve come to a halt.”

In the statements offered to Football Insider, Agbonlahor’s lack of natural affection for all things Anfield is arguably most clear.

The £36 million already set aside for Ibrahima Konate completely defies the theory of “standing still.”

Perhaps Liverpool’s choice to sign Konate before the end of last season has changed public view of the defender’s arrival.

