After her shocking Olympic defeat, Naomi Osaka said she struggled with the ‘Scale of Everything.’

After being knocked out in the third round of the women’s singles, Japanese tennis prodigy Naomi Osaka claimed she struggled with “the enormity of everything.”

The 23-year-old, who lighted the Olympic flame at the opening ceremony, was defeated 6-1, 6-4 by Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova, a finalist in the 2019 French Open.

The four-time Grand Slam champion had an eight-week vacation before the Games for mental health concerns, and she previously stated that she would not talk to the media during this year’s French Open due to the emotional toll press conferences take on players.

Osaka stated in a brief address to the media that the moment had gotten to her since she had planned to play a bigger role in the competitive portion of this year’s Games and become the first Japanese tennis player to win Olympic gold.

“I feel like I should be used to it by now,” says the narrator. However, because of the hiatus I took, the size of everything has been a little difficult. “At the very least, I’m delighted I didn’t lose in the first round,” she remarked.

“I am ecstatic to be here. Of course, I’m disappointed that I didn’t win, but overall, I’m very pleased with my first Olympic experience.”

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.