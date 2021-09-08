After her recent upset win at the US Open, Leylah Fernandez receives a Twitter shoutout from Sloane Stephens and Magic Johnson.

Leylah Fernandez is putting on a show at the U.S. Open, and everyone is watching.

Sloane Stephens praised the 19-year-old Canadian-born Fernandez after she defeated fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7-5) on Tuesday.

September 7, 2021 — sloanestephens (@SloaneStephens)

Fernandez entered the Open ranked 73rd on the WTA Tour, but she has gone on a remarkable and enthralling run to her first Grand Slam semifinal appearance. She beat defending champion and third-seeded Naomi Osaka, No. 16 ranked Angelique Kerber, and Svitolina in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

The run is reminiscent of Stephens’ incredible run to the women’s singles title in 2017. After fighting injuries and inconsistency, the Plantation, Florida native began the Open as the world’s 83rd-ranked player. She stunned five ranked women, including No. 9 Venus Williams in the semis and No. 15 Madison Keys in the final, to claim her first Grand Slam victory.

Fernandez’s incredible run has enthralled New York fans, who live to root for an underdog in the year’s final big championship. She enjoyed the atmosphere as well.

During the postgame on-court interview, Fernandez said, “I honestly have no idea what I’m feeling right now.” “I was terrified… Thank you so much to everyone who came out to support me. You made it possible for me to go through today.”

Apart from peers like Stephens, who is now a spectator after losing in straight sets to Kerber in the third round of the event, her play has captivated spectators in Canada and around the world. Steve Nash, the Brooklyn Nets coach and a Canadian basketball legend, and Magic Johnson, a former NBA player, have both praised Fernandez on social media.

If you haven’t watched Leylah Fernandez, the most exciting player at the US Open, you are truly missing out!! She is on fire after defeating her third-ranked opponent. She’s enthralling the entire planet! @leylahfernandez

September 7, 2021 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson)

