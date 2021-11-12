After her daughter punches an opponent during a game, an ex-NBA player apologizes and a police report is filed.

In the aftermath of a viral video showing his daughter allegedly sucker-punching an opponent during a competition, a former NBA star has apologized.

Corey Benjamin, a former Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks player, has made an apology for his daughter’s behavior. He stated he was working on obtaining his daughter “whatever help she may need” and supporting her in accepting responsibility for her actions. “I truly apologize to the young lady who was punched by my daughter during a youth basketball game, and I am hoping for your total physical and emotional healing,” Benjamin stated in the statement.

Lauryn Ham, Benjamin’s daughter and the claimed victim, was playing club basketball at a sports facility in Garden Grove, California. The mother of Benjamin’s daughter ordered her to beat the other player, according to a police report submitted by the victim’s mother, Alice Ham. The referee of the game allegedly heard the mother remark, “You better go smack her,” when interviewed by local news channel NBC 4 Los Angeles. Lauryn is said to have had a concussion as a result of the incident.

“To her family, I really apologize and regret that this happened to your daughter, as she did not deserve it,” Benjamin concluded in his statement. “Finally, I apologize to all of those who have been affected and injured by my daughter’s and her mother’s acts.” Benjamin’s declaration was accepted by the Ham family’s attorney, who described it as “a start.” Kevin Hahn, an attorney for Ham, said, “We want the parties responsible to be held accountable.” The lawsuit will go forward, though, since the family wants both the mother and the daughter to face consequences.

AVAC United has barred Benjamin’s daughter from participating in future competitions as a result of the event.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

“As a father, I’m startled and disturbed by my daughter’s behavior because it does not reflect our family’s values and ideals.” “It also does not embody the principles, character, or spirit of sportsmanship that the game of basketball demands,” Benjamin said in a statement.

“We take these issues seriously and have taken steps to prohibit this athlete and her mother from participating in, and or.” This is a condensed version of the information.