After Harvey Elliott’s new deal, Liverpool supporters had a notion about his shirt number.

Harvey Elliott is expected to wear number seven at Anfield after signing a new contract, according to Liverpool fans.

Elliott has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool, according to the club.

After impressing during a loan spell with Blackburn Rovers last season, where he scored seven goals and added 11 assists, the 18-year-old signed a five-year contract.

Elliott will join Liverpool’s first-team squad in Austria for their pre-season tour, where he will seek to impress Jurgen Klopp and gain minutes when the Premier League season begins.

Fans are predicting that the winger’s new contract will result in a change of number for the current 67 ahead of the upcoming season.

Elliott’s move to number seven has been predicted by Liverpool fans on social media.

Elliott is unlikely to play in the number seven jersey at Anfield next season, since that position is currently held by the ever-reliable veteran Milner.

However, it appears that many fans would be fine with the transfer if it happened in the future.

8th of July, 2021