After Harvey Elliott’s horrific injury, Liverpool has sent a warning to Leeds United.

Chris Morgan, Liverpool’s first-team physiotherapist, has expressed gratitude to Leeds United for their assistance in treating Harvey Elliott.

In the Reds’ 3-0 Premier League win at Elland Road on Sunday, Elliott dislocated his left ankle after being caught by a challenge from Leeds replacement Pascal Struijk.

Morgan and club doctor Jim Moxon were later praised by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp for arriving on the scene quickly to put Elliott’s ankle back in place, and they were joined by Leeds head of medicine and performance Rob Price and other members of the home medical staff to care for the injured youngster.

Elliott’s left leg was eventually braced before being carried away on a stretcher and brought to the hospital by paramedics.

Elliott was released from the hospital on Sunday night and will have surgery to repair the damage before commencing his recovery.

Morgan has also conveyed his gratitude to his Elland Road colleagues for their assistance.

He said on LinkedIn, “Thank you to our friends and colleagues from the Leeds United medical team who helped us take after Harvey on the pitch yesterday.”

“Rob Price and his colleagues treated him as if he were a member of their own family.

“Certain injuries are thankfully uncommon, but the shared training we receive as part of the FA-led ATMMIF (advanced trauma medical management in football) courses comes in handy in those situations, and having paramedics on standby is always reassuring.”