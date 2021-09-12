After Harvey Elliott’s catastrophic injury, Liverpool fans sent him messages.

Following Harvey Elliott’s injury against Leeds United, Liverpool fans have taken to social media to express their support for him.

The 18-year-old has been Liverpool’s breakout sensation this season, starting his third consecutive league game at Elland Road for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Pascal Struijk’s second-half challenge resulted in Elliott receiving emergency medical care and earning the Leeds player a red card, with Jurgen Klopp confirming post-match that Elliott had a dislocated ankle.

Elliott was stretchered off the pitch after earning a regular starting spot ahead of captain Jordan Henderson against the Yorkshire team. Supporters were upset to see Elliott stretchered off the pitch.

During the Leeds vs Liverpool match, Harvey Elliott sustains a major injury.

Elliott saluted the fans as he walked away, and he’s already given an update on social media, indicating that he’ll stay focused on his recuperation.

Elliott has been a revelation in the Reds midfield since joining Jurgen Klopp’s first team after a loan spell with Blackburn Rovers last season.

Despite receiving praise as a wide forward during his brief stint in the Championship, the German coach has decided to play the kid in central midfield, replacing Gini Wijnaldum.

He has started all four Premier League games for Liverpool this season, having coming off the bench against Norwich in their first game.

During pre-season, the former Fulham player impressed both spectators and the coaching staff, and he made an easy transition to life in the senior team. He will be hoping for a quick recovery.