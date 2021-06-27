After half-centuries from Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan, Sri Lanka come back.

Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan each scored half-centuries to help England reach a massive total, but Sri Lanka rallied back to restrict their opponents to 180 for six in the final Twenty20.

Because of Jason Roy’s hamstring injury, England reshuffled their batting order, and substitute openers Bairstow (51) and Malan (76) put up 105 runs, while the hosts were 143 for one at the end of the 15th over.

A 200-plus total awaited, but Sri Lanka varied their pace and lengths to frustrate England, who slumped to 162 for six. Dushmantha Chameera was particularly outstanding, taking four for 17 in his career-best performance.

All four wickets fell in the space of ten balls before England closed on a high note, taking 17 from the last over, as the world number one rated side sought a clean sweep of the series after back-to-back victories in Cardiff.

Mark Wood was rested and replaced by Chris Woakes, while Moeen Ali was also given a chance to impress. Roy’s absence was one of two changes for England. Sri Lanka won the toss for the third time, however Kusal Perera chose to bat first this time.

England got off to a rather quiet start, with the sole noteworthy incident being a shoulder-to-shoulder collision between Malan and Binura Fernando that sent both players to the ground in a single try.

Fernando appeared to be the aggressor, but there were no heated exchanges between the two, with Malan retaliating by flicking the left-arm seamer off his toes for six in the fourth over.

Isuru Udana made a poor start, bowling four wides in a 10-ball over, but Bairstow seemed in command on the drive, hitting four fours in the powerplay as England reached 48 without loss.

Malan upped the ante with a reverse sweep that beat two diving fielders and a beautiful driver over cover for fours, each side of a sweep for six, as Sri Lanka struggled to make a mark with the ball.

Bairstow profited handsomely from the strike. (This is a brief piece.)