After greeting rivals, Ivory Coast’s Ouattara said the conflict is “behind us.”

President Alassane Ouattara of the Ivory Coast greeted his predecessor Laurent Gbagbo warmly on Tuesday as the rivals met for the first time since the fatal 2010-11 conflict in the West African country, saying the turbulence was “behind us.”

“How are things going for you, Laurent?” As Gbagbo arrived at the presidential palace in Abidjan, the Ivorian economic center, Ouattara responded, “Happy to see you.”

“This crisis produced divisions, but that is behind us,” Ouattara said at a joint press conference following their meeting. Peace in our country is most vital to Ivory Coast.”

Gbagbo, for one, has called for the release of inmates detained since the start of the crisis, which was precipitated by his refusal to acknowledge Ouattara’s victory at the polls.

Gbagbo, 76, has risen to prominence after his return from Europe last month, following his acquittal of crimes against humanity in a landmark case conducted at the International Criminal Court.

More than 3,000 people were killed in the post-election fighting.

Gbagbo was taken to The Hague after his ouster to face allegations of crimes against humanity, but he was subsequently acquitted.

The meeting on Tuesday was closely watched for evidence that the two erstwhile foes had buried the hatchet, increasing hopes for national reconciliation following last year’s violent riots.

The opposition publication Notre Voie (Our Way) stated that “just seeing Ouattara and Gbagbo together is being hailed as a symbol of healing and a strong image for Ivorians in their search for peace and national reconciliation.”

Gbagbo’s spokesman, Justin Katinan Kone, cautioned the public not to “over-interpret” the meeting.

“This is a courtesy call on his father… “All the better if it helps to de-escalate the political situation,” he remarked.

Ouattara, a former international banker, scored a landslide win in the October 31 elections. The victory, however, was tainted by a boycott by the opposition.

Hundreds of people were killed in skirmishes with police in the run-up to the election after Ouattara announced his controversial candidacy for a third term.

In this context, Ouattara has expressed his joy at Gbagbo’s homecoming, expecting that it will help to defuse tensions.

But it’s unclear whether Gbagbo would keep to the statesman’s script or choose for a more active political role that could confront Ouattara.

Following Ivory Coast’s independence from France in 1960, Gbagbo rose to prominence as a left-wing campaigner who helped dismantle the country’s one-party system.

Rebellion, civil war, national conflicts, and frequently postponed elections marked his years in office, yet. Brief News from Washington Newsday.